Bungie has divulged how much of Destiny 2 is being vaulted once Beyond Light launches in November, and it’s a lot.

The Destiny Content Vault was revealed when Bungie explained what the future is looking like for Destiny 2. This Vault would hold onto old content while the new additions were rolled out. A nifty system, but Bungie did say that approximately half of Destiny 2’s locations would be ditched when Beyond Light goes live. Thanks to a new blog post, players now know how much content will be cut. This is the whole list (summarised by Kotaku, so cheers for that):

Narratives The Red War Curse of Osiris Warmind Season of the Forge Season of the Drifter Season of Opulence

Destinations Mercury Mars Titan Io The Leviathan The Farm

Activities Regular Nightfall Crucible modes: Supremacy, Countdown, Lockdown, Breakthrough, Doubles, Momentum Control, and Scorched Gambit Prime The Reckoning Escalation Protocol Black Armory Forges The Menagerie Niobe Labs Zero Hour The Whisper The Tribute Hall Prophecy Dungeon (this will return in the future)

Raids The Leviathan Eater of Worlds Spire of Stars Scourge of the Past Crown of Sorrow

Exotic Quests Relics of the Golden Age Sight, Shoot, Repeat Rat King’s Crew Legend of Acrius Nodes and Protocols Nascent Dawn Cayde’s Will The Cleansing A Butterfly’s Grace A Giant’s Might A Mysterious Box The Essence Bearer of Evil’s Past A Scrap of Paper The Other Side



When we say a lot, we mean a lot. Along with this, all of the strike missions and planetary vendors on the planets will be gone, and the exotic weapons Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, Worldline Zero, and Legend of Acrius will also be vaulted. Nevertheless, a number of exotic weapons from these missing quests will be available through a new Memorial kiosk in the Tower.

“We have no doubt that you’ll have more questions on what’s coming and going this fall. We’ll be sharing more updates and Destiny Player Support will always have the latest updates available in our help archives,” concluded Bungie.

Destiny 2 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

