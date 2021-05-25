A long-awaited Portal movie may finally be moving forward at Warner Bros, according to comments made by producer JJ Abrams.

Speaking to IGN, Abrams said after being asked for a status update on the project "We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails."

Though Abrams says he's no longer directly involved and didn't reveal who has written said script, he did say on the project "It’s got enormous potential for a lot of reasons, one of which is because of the limited narrative of the game, as ingeniously told as it is, the potential of it is so huge. It’s gonna be super fun."

Alas, it doesn't look quite as rosy on the Half-Life film however, which was also been said to be in the early stages of development at Abrams' Bad Robot production company since around 2013, saying "the Half-Life thing, we’re not actively involved with at the moment."

There's no word or announcement yet from Warner Bros or Valve when or if we might expect to see Portal hit the cinemas then, so clearly this project is still in the early days. But we've got our fingers crossed we might see Chell, Cave Johnson and of course GLaDOS and the Companion Cube on the big screen at some point in the not-too-distant future.