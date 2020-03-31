Nintendo announced that Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds will come to the Nintendo Switch on June 5. 

“Obsidian’s managed to create a space opera with conscious themes and consequences, and no one clipped through the floor even once,” I marvelled when I reviewed the game last year. The game offers acerbic humour and anti-capitalist commentary in the guise of a Fallout-in-space adventure, and every action had a reaction that carved out my course through this downtrodden colony. I liked it, in short.

The Outer Worlds is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and arrives for the Nintendo Switch on June 5.
 

