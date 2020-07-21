The Outcast Lovers is the latest game from Far Few Giants, the developer of Ring of Fire and The Night Fisherman.

If you’re familiar with Far Few Giants’ games, you’ll know that they boast a bold and striking art style, and don’t shy away from thought-provoking topics. Ring of Fire is a solarpunk vision of dystopian London, and The Night Fisherman is a tragic tribute to one of the most recognisable scenes in cinema. The second of its twelve experimental narrative games, The Outcast Lovers places the player in the shoes of Ola, a retired political cartoonist.

A boy washes up on the shore, and when he comes across Ola’s house, he asks her for shelter. Selecting cinematic camera angles as the story plays out, the player will choose whether she turns him away or takes him in. Just like The Night Fisherman, the game isn’t a very long affair, but its impact is sure to stay with the player.

The Outcast Lovers is available for PC. Watch the teaser trailer below.



