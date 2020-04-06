Resident Evil 8 is going to be making “serious departures” from other mainline entries in the series, as alleged by a new report from Video Games Chronicle.

This Resident Evil 8 was originally meant to be a third game in the spin-off series, Revelations. However, Capcom was surprised by how well the project was received in testing. As a result, the company chose to spend “an additional year” on the game to turn it into a fully-fledged mainline Resident Evil entry. There are also rumblings that this game is to be cross-gen compatible.

Of course, Capcom has not acknowledged any of the above information about a possible Resident Evil 8, so we should still consider this to be speculation. While we wait twiddling our thumbs for a confirmation, we could tide ourselves over with the remade Resident Evil 3, which Josh rated rather highly. “If I could pair it with another game, for a draining double-feature, it would be The Last of Us. Think of the atmosphere in Naughty Dog’s game: guilt-stained and sombre, its characters bent under unbearable weight. To which Capcom provides the perfect ironic tonic: when the world will end in flames, we need a supercop,” he said.

Resident Evil 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

