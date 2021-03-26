Developer Daedalic Entertainment has shown off some gameplay from its forthcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in a brand new trailer.

Though brief coming in at under a minute, the footage does give us our best idea yet of what it's going to be like skulking around in the shadows as the diminutive villain, in a game that will tell the story of the character before he appears in the books as he escapes from Barad Dur following capture by Sauron.

The game was originally announced at the start of 2020 aiming for a release this year, but was pushed back to a 2022 launch back in January. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is expected to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in the third quarter of 2022. Check out the footage for yourself below.