Daedalic Entertainment has released the first screenshots of The Lord of the Rings Gollum, and the new game is looking very like the movie adaptations of the books (via IGN).

The game, which is in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, is said to “tell the story before he first appears in the books,” across a moderate 20 hour adventure. Here are the new screenshots:

There’s a toony style to this game, but it also reflects the dark and vicious descriptions of the books. And, it’s clear that the design for Gollum has been inspired by the movie trilogy. This is odd, because Daedalic Entertainment stated that he wouldn’t share similarities with the character portrayed by actor Andy Serkis. Anyway. One of these screenshots shows us how the dual-personality mechanic affects the story of Smeagol and Gollum.

“It’s not just choosing to be Sméagol or Gollum, because for Gollum as an entity it’s not that easy. Each personality is being attacked by the other; each has to defend himself,” said game designer Martin Wilkes in an interview in January. “You will have maybe two, three or four conflicts per chapter that lead to a final decision point. And at this final decision point, it will be harder to pick Sméagol, for example, if you’ve always fought for the Gollum side before.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

