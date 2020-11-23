Television network HBO has given a full series order to a television adaptation of The Last of Us, all-but guaranteeing us a full season of post-apocalyptic adventures with Ellie and Joel.

As per the press release from WarnerMedia, many of the previously-reported aspects of the show—mainly following the events of the first game— will remain in place; Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and Carolyn Strauss will be joining Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann and Evan Wells on producer duties with Mazin and Druckmann writing, and it'll be another co-production for the PlayStation Productions arm alongside the recently-wrapped Uncharted movie.

HBO's Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said "This series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We’re delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story."

No word on when exactly we can expect it, but The Last of Us TV show is set to premiere on HBO and on streaming platform HBO Max when it releases in the US, though we'll have to wait and see which networks, if any, will snap it up in other regions such as the UK.