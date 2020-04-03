The Last of Us Part II has been delayed indefinitely, but to soothe the loss, Naughty Dog has published some new screenshots of the upcoming action survival sequel (via Twinfinite).

The game will offer “escalating moral conflicts created by Ellie’s relentless pursuit of vengeance,” carving her path from the scenic vistas of Jackson County to what remains of the city of Seattle. “Brought to life by the latest iteration of the Naughty Dog engine, the deadly characters and world are more realistic and meticulously detailed than ever before,” reads the game’s description, and these screenshots are proof that the studio is raising the bar, and then some.

Gorgeous, right? The detail is incredible—I find myself wanting to loan Ellie my lip balm and a packet of tissues, but that’d cramp her rugged charm. We may not be getting our mitts on The Last of Us Part II for some time, but it’s evidently worth the wait.

The Last of Us Part II is coming to the PlayStation 4.

