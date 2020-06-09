The Last of Us Part 2 patch 1.01 will add a photo mode to the game, as well as additional accessibility options and a gallery for concept art (via WccfTech).

The patch is apparently about 4GB, and will roll out on its release, which is June 19. Generalised fixes and improvement are also contained in the patch, and though the additional accessibility options are not detailed, Naughty Dog has committed to 60 different settings from the outset.

Also, the update will give players a gallery of concept art to flick through, and a model viewer for the characters. The story of the game, though touted to be a darker exploration of the themes set up in The Last of Us, is motivated by Ellie’s innate hopefulness. “Obviously Ellie experiences this deep trauma, it has an impact on her that’s going to affect how she engages with the world,” said narrative lead and co-writer Halley Gross. “That being said, Ellie is driven by love. It’s love that sends her on this mission for justice. It’s love that she feels for Joel, for Dina–these moments that buoy her.”

The Last of Us Part 2 releases for PlayStation 4 on June 19.

