The Last of Us Part 2 has about 60 accessibility settings so that disabled players and abled players are able to enjoy and complete the game in its entirety (via VG247).

In an interview with The Verge, lead gameplay designer Emilia Schatz said that the studio’s “very simple plan” for accessibility was sparked by a player who couldn’t complete Uncharted 2. The game asked players to quickly press a button to complete a prompt, but this choice did not account for a possible player that wouldn’t be able to do this for whatever reason. Since then, Naughty Dog has tried to ensure accessibility in its development of future games, and that includes The Last of Us Part 2.

“Accessibility for us is about removing barriers that are keeping players from completing a game,” explained Schatz. “It’s not about dumbing down a game or making a game easy. What do our players need in order to play the game in parity with everyone else?” The upcoming survival-action game will offer a zoom in and out feature to let players customise their in-game display to their liking.

Additionally, there is custom control mapping, colour-blind-friendly subtitles, a total greyed-out mode for visually-impaired players, and more, which works out at about 60 different options for accessibility.

“It feels like a failing on [Naughty Dog’s] part if a player reaches a part of the game that’s inaccessible to them in any way,” summarised game designer Matthew Gallant in the interview.

The Last of Us Part 2 will launch for PlayStation 4 on June 19.

