The Last Guardian is being adapted for the silver screen, claims a recent report, and it’s got screenwriter Max Borenstein on board with the project (via PlayStation LifeStyle).

Borenstein is best known for writing Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. Sony is producing (expectedly), and the movie is currently casting for four characters. “Boy” is a 12 year old… boy who is the central character of the game, and the team are also looking for someone to take on the role of “Tree,” the curious winged creature named Trico in the game.

Ariana and Ueda, two more characters who are a 27-year old woman and 30-39-year old man respectively, are being casted too. They are worried parents searching for their young daughter, Mono, who has gone missing much like the Boy in the original game. “The two will play a supporting role in the film as they travel with Boy and Tree,” claimed the report from industry insider Daniel Richtman.

Now, none of this has been officially confirmed or denied by Sony nor genDesign. As a result, we shouldn’t get too invested in the possibility of a The Last Guardian adaptation. We’ll keep you updated once we know more, and the developer has its hands full with its latest game. “What we’re making now doesn’t feel like an indie game,” said founder Fumito Ueda, and added that the undertaking will rival the big-budget experience of The Last Guardian and Shadow of the Colossus.

The Last Guardian is out now for PlayStation 4.

