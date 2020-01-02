

The Last Guardian developer genDesign seems to have shared new concept art of its latest project, as displayed through an official tweet and on its website (via Twinfinite).

The auteur’s games are known to employ “design by subtraction.” Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian take place in muted, remote, fantastical worlds with dark narrative themes. However, the new images shared by genDesign seem to be diametrically opposed to the team’s previous work. They show off something that’s made up of plates and pistons, and the website outlines this machine in gold with a striking red and white background. Perhaps genDesign’s new game will explore the intersection of life and machine and pivot its mechanics around this tension.

Count us in. We loved The Last Guardian, and believed its troubled development course to have been well worth the wait for a poignant and unforgettable story of heartbreak and monsters. “The Last Guardian is full of incredible, heart-warming/wrenching moments, made possible by one of the most believable virtual characters ever created,” we said. Trico is a very good boy.