Xbox Game Studio The Initiative is setting itself up to be something of an all-star studio as it continues work on what is believed to be a new Perfect Dark game, with the latest round of hirings including developers from Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward and The Last of Us and Uncharted studio Naughty Dog.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the latest round of hires include former Insomniac environment artist Giovanni Martinez, graphics programmer Hawar Dogramachi of Naughty Dog, Jaime Molina environment artist and Joylon Myers world builder both of Infinity Ward, Joseph Than, a producer from Blizzard, artist Lauren Manuel Garcia Carro and animator Lee Davis also of Naughty Dog and QA Maxwell Morrison formerly of Id Software, Riot and Gearbox to name but eight.

The names join quite the roster of talent the studio is building, having already aquired former developers who've worked on (deep breath) Marvel's Avengers, Destiny 2, Apex Legends, God of War, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption to name just some, so it certainly appears the studio isn't messing around in its quest to build a team to make the still-as-yet unconfirmed third person Perfect Dark game, which would be the first in the series not to be developed by series creators Rare.

But The Initiative has been at it in the dark (no pun intended) for quite a while now, so hopefully now with the Xbox Series X|S out of the door and in the wild now, we'll start seeing what all this talent has actually been working on very soon.