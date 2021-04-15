Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio have announced that they're giving a lick of pain to the 1996 Sega lightgun classic in The House of the Dead: Remake heading to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Another title revealed during last night's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the remake of the on-rails shooter will see the game get a visual overhaul to look good on modern displays while staying true to the original gameplay, but the press release also promises "a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards."

There's no specific date for the release of the remake just yet, but you can see the first trailer for the game below. MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment, by the way, were also responsible for the recent Panzer Dragoon Remake, so they've got experience in remastering classic Sega titles under their belts already.

The House of the Dead: Remake is set to release on Nintendo Switch "later this year."