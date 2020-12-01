Forever Entertainment has announced that Panzer Dragoon: Remake will finally be arriving on the Xbox One later this month, from December 11.

Announcing the news via the game's official Twitter account, the remake of the Sega classic finally arrives on Xbox One a couple of months after its release on PlayStation 4 and PC back in September and the original release on Nintendo Switch back in March.

Set on a distant planet, Panzer Dragoon: Remake sees you fly across seven distinct levels as you battle giant dragonflies, man-sized wasps, giant sandworms and battleships as your chase down the evil Prototype Dragon. You can check out the PlayStation 4 version's trailer for yourself below.