Oddball mystery-crossed-with-a-life-sim The Good Life has a new publisher and a small delay, developer Hidetake "Swery65" Suehiro has announced.

As per an announcement and an update to the game's Kickstarter backers, Playism will now be taking the reins of publishing duties over from The Irregular Corporation, with the update saying of Playism "The decision to part ways was mutual. The Irregular Corporation has been a great partner, and we appreciate all their support and input in bringing more Britishness to Rainy Woods. "

The change of publishers has also resulted in a slight delay, with the game's previously-projected Summer release window now pushed into "this Fall" with Swery apologising for the roadbump, tweeting "We are working very hard. And we really want to give the best experience to your hand. Therefore please give us a little more while. I love you all!" while also mentioning that due to backer feedback, the game will also be adding more vegan options to its menu.

As a quick refresher, The Good Life will see you take on the role of New York photographer Naomi Hayward, who's sent on assignment to the town of Rainy Woods in England, where she's quickly caught up a mystery surrounding the town and people who can magically transform into animals. You can check out a new trailer for the game below, which is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC this Fall and will also be available on launch on Xbox Game Pass.