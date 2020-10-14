Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first full trailer for its upcoming movie adaptation of Capcom's Monster Hunter, following on from last week's teaser trailer.

This time around there's a lot more meat on this trailer's bones, giving us a much better idea of how Milla Jovovich's Captain Artemis and her unit manage to get from our world to the one of oversized monsters, giant swords and muscular cat chefs.

We also get a good look at Ong Bak trilogy and Furious 7 star Tony Jaa's role as the mysterious Hunter, who shows Artemis and her team how to properly take down the fantastical creatures such as Diablos and Rathalos.

Monster Hunter is set for a theatrical release on December 30, while in the world of the games the next releases are Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for release in March and Summer 2021, respectively.