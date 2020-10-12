The upcoming Monster Hunter movie offered fans a new glimpse at their interpretation of two iconic monsters from the series—Diablos and Rathalos—during this weekend's virtual New York Comic Con event.

It certainly appears as writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson wants to show how much closer to the original Capcom games source material wants to make the movie compared to his previous Resident Evil film series, as a new featurette shows him sitting down with the game's series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Kaname Fujioka as they take a look at both the movie and game versions of the two monsters.

Also in a panel during the NYCC show, Anderson sat down for a lengthy interview in which he revealed that the series' favourite feline companions Palicoes and the burly Meowscular Chef will also both be making an appearance in the movie. (Thanks, IGN)

You can check out the featurette and the full interview in a pair of videos for yourself below which comes a few days after Diablos was first revealed in a teaser trailer last week. The Monster Hunter movie is currently scheduled for release on December 30.