Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls: Blades will arrive on Switch in spring 2020 (via Nintendo Life).

Late last year, the team expressed that it was encountering issues with the expected development of the game. “Unfortunately, amidst all the other changes we’re making to Blades, we’ve had to delay our Switch release until early 2020,” it explained. “We can’t wait until you can begin your quest in Blades on the Switch, and we’re confident this additional time will let us deliver the polished gameplay our fans deserve.”

Since then, news on the free-to-play title’s journey to the Switch were few and far between, but Blades featured in the latest Nintendo Direct Mini. Though a release window of “spring 2020” isn’t exceptionally specific, it does show that the team is content with its progression so far. Additionally, delays are almost always a positive thing for the game, because the extra time offers extra opportunities for fine-tuning before release.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is out now on iOS and Android devices, and comes to Switch in spring 2020. Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini below.



