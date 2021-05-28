Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco have released an eight minute gameplay video for upcoming horror title The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes.

The footage from this third game in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series confirms that Preminitions will make their return, giving players a hint at possible fates they can either manifest or avoid through their actions, and your choices will effect the story including who lives, and who dies. Also returning are the Theatrical Cut and Curators Cut versions of the story, giving players a slightly tweaked experience for those who are willing to replay the story.

New features for this entry include the removal of fixed cameras for a fully playable controlled one, a Flashlight feature that will light up areas at the expense of slowing you down, as well as new difficulty settings that allows you to adjust gameplay features such as the QTEs to suit your own skillset.

The footage we're treated to gives us something of classic 2005 British horror film The Descent vibes, and as the developers themselves explained in an accompanying video to the trailer this latest episode in the series is being pitched as an exploration horror, so we've certainly got a good idea of the sort of thing they're aiming for.

Check out the footage for yourself on its own as well as a version presented by Supermassive Games' Will Doyle below. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is set for release later this year (a final date has not yet been set) on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.