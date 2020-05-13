Jesper Kyd, the composer of Borderlands, State of Decay, and the Ezio trilogy of Assassin’s Creed games, will return to craft the soundtrack of Assassin's Creed Valhalla (via DualShockers).

Anyway, joining Kyd are Sarah Schachner and Einar Selvik. Schachner composed the soundtracks to Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, Unity, and Origins, and has lent her talents to Call of Duty, Need for Speed, and Anthem. I’m a big fan of hers, too.

On the other hand, Selvik is a Norwegian musician and is the frontman for the Nordic folk project Wardruna. When I look up the band on Wikipedia, it tells me that the members use traditional cultural instruments like primitive deer-hide frame drums, flutes, kraviklyr, tagelharpe, mouth harp, goat horn, and lur. I’m not sure what all of those are, to be honest, but they must be pretty radical. Wardruna’s work has been featured in the historical drama TV series Vikings, so they’re right at home here with Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia in holiday 2020.