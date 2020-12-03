Creature-collecting MMO Temtem has recieved a gameplay overview video ahead of the game's early access PlayStation 5 release next week.

The PS5 early access version will feature four islands with 30 hours of story content, 100 unique Temtem and cross-play and co-op with the PC version, allowing players the ability to team up with their friends as they hunt and collect more monsters. During the early access phase, developer Crema also promises to add two more additional islands, at least 61 more Temtem, an Auction/Trading House, clan PvP and an all new super hard game mode known as Nuzlocke.

The game originally launched on PC back at the start of the year, and already sold 500,000 copies within its first month, with Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch versions set to come at a later, as-yet-to-be-announced, date in 2021. Check out the gameplay overview trailer for yourself below.

Temtem launches in early access on PlayStation 5 from December 8 and is also available now on PC.