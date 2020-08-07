Temtem, the massively multiplayer monster-hunting game, is on its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In last night’s State of Play showcase, we got a glimpse of the game running on the PlayStation 5. This is a major get for developer Crema, and shows that Temtem is not slowing down any time soon. In its first month, the game sold more than 500,000 copies on PC, with over one million Temtem caught by players. Crema showed its commitment to improving Temtem with its roadmap, which included Dojo Wars, a battle pass, and trading houses.

However, in this announcement, it has been confirmed that the planned ports for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have been dropped. No further explanation has been provided from publisher Humble Games, so it’s possible that these will be picked back up in the future.

Temtem is out now for PC, and will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021. Watch the announcement trailer below.



