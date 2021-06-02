DontNod Entertainment and Xbox Publishing have announced that they're making narrative adventure Tell Me Why available for free on Xbox consoles, the Microsoft store and Steam for the entirety of June to honor Pride Month.

In a blog post accompanying the announcement, DontNod said "Since Tell Me Why’s release late last summer, the team at DONTNOD and Xbox Game Studios Publishing have been humbled by and deeply grateful for the many gamers – especially trans and queer gamers – who have found understanding and hope in our game. We’ve received heartfelt messages from players all over the world about how Tyler’s homecoming as a trans man and Alyson’s struggle with trauma have impacted them, encouraged them, or made them feel a little less alone, especially amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and pervasive transphobic rhetoric in places like the United States and the United Kingdom."

They continued "Our intention in making Tell Me Why free for June 2021 is both to allow even more people to access the game and to encourage our players to spend their money in places that will directly affect trans and queer communities."

Once you've grabbed the game at any point this month, it'll be yours to keep forever even after June is over, and you can pick up all three chapters of Tell Me Why for free now via the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and via the Windows Store or Steam for PC.