Cuphead, Altaïr, Rabbids, Mega Man X, and Mega Man Battle Network series costumes will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate soon, as announced by Nintendo.

Mii Gunners have Mega Man X and Mega Man.EXE suits on their way to the wardrobe, and like a bolt from the blue, a Cuphead costume is coming too. This does literally turn the Mii Gunner into Cuphead, finger guns and all, so that’s probably the closest we’ll get to a proper crossover. The Mii Swordfighter takes a leap of faith, donning the iconic robes of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad from Assassin’s Creed.

I couldn’t help but notice that the text said “Super Smash Bros Ultimate x Altaïr” rather than “Assassin’s Creed”, so perhaps we’ll get new Assassin costumes in the future (Lydia, please.) To top it all off, a Rabbids hat is on offer, which is a statement piece for sure. These will be released on January 28, priced at $0.75 each. These Nintendo and Ubisoft collaborations are a clear sign that the developers regard each other highly, and sparks speculation that we could be getting that Mario + Rabbids sequel after all.

In other news, Masahiro Sakurai revealed the fifth DLC fighter coming to the game. Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Byleth is the “distance demon” with a powerful weapon wheel available to them, and the ability to grapple onto ledges.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the announcement for the new Mii Fighter costumes below.