Ubisoft Milan, the developer of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, is working on a “prestigious triple-A title” according to a job opening (via VGC).

The crossover looks like a dream conjured after chowing down on too much cheese, but the game met rave reviews when it released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017. A turn-based tactical role-playing experience, Mario and company encounter the rascally Rabbids after an interdimensional vortex brought them into the Mushroom Kingdom. The player has the option of single- or co-op play in the campaign, that takes the team around the overworld attempting to corral the Rabbids.

Davide Soliani, the creative director of Mario + Rabbids, revealed he “would love to” create a sequel to the seriously successful game. “It was the starting point of a strong relationship between teams in Milan and Paris, and the team in Kyoto at Nintendo. It led to the creation of a unique tactical adventure game,” said managing director of Ubisoft’s French divisions Xavier Poix. And, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot echoed that sentiment last year: “We can’t say much today, but we had a good relationship, so let’s see what will come.” Evidently, the teams behind the game are quite keen. Perhaps this “prestigious triple-A title” in development at Ubisoft Milan is a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids universe. It would make a lot of people very happy, but we can’t say for certain.

Imaginably, Ubisoft will keep mum on the undertaking for now, especially seeing as the game seems to be in its early stages of development. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

