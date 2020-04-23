Super Mega Baseball 3 is not launching this month, and its release date has now been moved to May 13 (via USGamer.net).

The pandemic has affected industries around the world, and developers and publishers have had to react to unexpected outcomes of temporary working practices. Metalhead Software has grappled with these shifts, and has now stated that the impacts of the coronavirus crisis have led to the delay of Super Mega Baseball 3.

But, that’s not bad news, necessarily. The new release date means the team has more time to get everything spick and span before its official launch, and the flexibility lets employees put themselves and their families ahead of the project. That last point is very pertinent, because everyone is experiencing the pandemic differently.

Anyway, Metalhead Software has been able to get cracking on free post-launch patches like a Team Import tool for Super Mega Baseball 2 players. Super Mega Baseball 3 will feature pick off mechanics to halt the opposing players in their tracks, and pitchers will show off pass balls and wild pitches. Situational traits will affect players’ performance positively or negatively, but only in unique moments in the match. This aims to offer much more dynamic games than in the predecessor, and more comprehensive controls will give players much more independence on the “field.”

Super Mega Baseball 3 arrives on PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on May 13. Watch new gameplay below.



