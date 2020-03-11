Metalhead Software announced Super Mega Baseball 3, and it’s offering a Franchise mode, revamped visuals, and new features and mechanics.

The biggest addition to the third entry in the series is, of course, Franchise mode. This will pad out the single-player experience with player development, aging, retirement and signing/releasing of free agents in their team, and the multiplayer mode lets players jump in to any combination of games in custom Seasons and Elimination brackets. Comprehensive customisation options, such as season length and structure, team names, uniforms, logos, and player names, appearance, and attributes, are on offer, too.

The Pennant Race mode is cross-play compatible and players will compete online to earn pennants and become the ultimate champion. In addition, “new pick-off and stealing mechanics, wild pitches and passed balls, designated hitters, and situational player traits” will cause sparks to fly on the fourteen “richly detailed” ballparks. Finally, the game will have a range of difficulty settings for all kinds of player experiences.

Super Mega Baseball 3 arrives on PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in April 2020. Watch the announcement trailer below.



