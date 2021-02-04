A new listing for 2005 original Xbox title Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse has appeared on the Microsoft Store, with the third person action adventure purportedly coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as soon as next month.

The listing was spotted by True Achievements, and also implies the re-release will come with a full suite of achievements for your trouble (the original game released just before Achievements were a thing, believe it or not). In the game, you'll play as Edward "Stubbs" Stubblefield, a travelling salesman who gets resurrected as a zombie, and you must use your newfound zombie abilities to terrorise and convert the townsfolk of Punchbowl, PA into your own army of the undead. Couch co-op play is also supported.

Interestingly enough, it seems porting duties for this re-release come care of Aspyr Media, who were bought up in Embracer Group's latest shopping spree earlier this week. The original game was published by THQ's previous incarnation, and though if we're being technical Embracer Group's version is only the name 'THQ Nordic' it sort-of means the game's come full circle. (Original developers Wideload Games—which included Bungie co-founder Alexander Seropian— were closed by Disney in 2014, for the record.)

An official announcement probably isn't too far behind—we'll update this story if it comes—so if accurate expect Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse on March 16 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.