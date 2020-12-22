Farming sim Stardew Valley has had its long-awatied 1.5 patch surprise-dropped on PC by creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone last night, and he promised it'd also be coming to consoles early next year.

Calling the patch the game's "biggest update yet" on the game's development blog it includes, but is not limited to, a new 'Beach Farm' option to start your agricultral adventure on, giving a tougher challenge as the sand means you can't use sprinklers. There's also a new 'Advanced Game Options' feature when starting your game to tweak things like remixed Community Bundles, remixing Mine rewards and more.

Other new additions include split-screen local co-op for you and up to three other players, new people to meet, new goals, many new items, a new type of quest, a new Community Upgrade, Home renovations, new secrets and much more — in fact, that's just a non-spoilery list of things included in this latest update, with Barone also fufilling his promise earlier this year of a large chunk of new endgame content.

If you don't mind spoilers, you can check out the full extensive patch notes over here. Update 1.5 is available now for Stardew Valley on PC, and will be coming to the console versions of the game "early next year."