Stardew Valley patch 1.5 is in development and it will add “significant” endgame content (via games radar).

What Barone and his team are rustling up is anyone’s guess, and the new door behind the counter of Willy’s shop is one cryptic clue. Banana trees are on the way, following a community vote, but that’s all we can say for certain. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more about patch 1.5, but it sounds like it’s going to be mega.

Stardew Valley is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.