PlayStation has announced the three games that will be on offer to PlayStation Plus subscribers for no extra charge during the month of June.

First up is PlayStation 5 offering, Operation Tango which is a co-operative spy adventure where you and an online friend must team up to undertake a series of spy missions. You'll have to use your voice (so yes, a microphone is required) to communicate with your partner and solve the aysmmetrical challenges with one of you as an Agent and the other as a Hacker, each with unique skillsets.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 4 owners will be able to get their hands on space-dogfighting sim Star Wars: Squadrons, and the recently announced PlayStation 4 exclusive remaster, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, which Ryu Ga Gotoku studio have been brought on board and made the game look and play better than ever.

All three games will be available on the PlayStation Plus service from June 1, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown specifically will be available for two months, giving you until August to grab it, while Operation Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons will both depart on July 5. You've still also got a couple more days left to pick up this month's games—including Battlefield V— before May 31.