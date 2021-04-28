PlayStation has announced the games it'll be offering up to PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of May, including EA's Battlefield V, destruction derby title Wreckfest and deserted island survival game Stranded Deep.

As revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be available from Tuesday, May 4 until May 31 from the PlayStation Store, with Wreckfest being your next-gen offering on PlayStation 5 only. Battlefield V and Stranded Deep meanwhile are both playable on the PlayStation 4.

In the meantime, you've still got time to pick up April's games Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War, with those three games leaving the service this Bank Holiday Monday, April 3.