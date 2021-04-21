An as-yet-unannounced remake of classic Bioware RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is reportedly underway at Texas-based studio Aspyr.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier speaking as a guest on the most recent episode of the MinnMax podcast and later corroborated by Eurogamer citing seperate sources, it's believed that the project is the recently rumoured "new" Star Wars KOTOR game in development that isn't being handled internally by EA or original studio Bioware. Schreier said: "This is public at this point. I've basically confirmed Apsyr—which is the company that's ported a bunch of KOTOR games—is working on the remake."

Aspyr have indeed recently been busy porting several classic Star Wars games to modern systems, including the recent remasters of Jedi Knight II & Jedi Academy, Star Wars Episode One: Racer and Star Wars: Republic Commando to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but according to these reports the KOTOR is expected to be a bigger overhaul, more akin to a full remake.

There's been no confirmation from Aspyr at this point, so take this story with the required pinch of salt, but is there a chance we could be seeing a return to the universe of Revan, Bastila and HK-47 soon? We've certainly got our meatbag fingers crossed.