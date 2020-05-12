Star Wars Episode I: Racer, which was due out in remastered form for Nintendo Switch and PS4 this month, has been delayed.

The original game came out in in 1999, for the N64 and PC. It offered up the spectacle of the pod race, in all its screaming, sand-whipped glory, in the template of a WipEout or an F-Zero. It was a brick, fun racer—and one of the better Star Wars games.

The remaster was being done by Aspyr Media, which announced today, via Twitter, that the game will be delayed. (It had already delayed from May 12 to May 26 for the PS4, but the Switch version was still scheduled to be released today—not so anymore.)

The studio said, “We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll be back with an update as soon as possible.”

No new date has been given, but it’s important to remember that, while we should be mindful of the future, such mindfulness should not come at the expense of the moment.