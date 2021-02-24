Aspyr has confirmed last week's rumours that it will indeed be re-releasing classic squad FPS Star Wars: Republic Commando on the Nintendo Switch and on PlayStation 4 too, for release this April.

The new version will comprise of the game's singleplayer campaign and will feature "modernised" controls and brand new Trophies for those playing on the PlayStation 4. In case you missed it: the game sees you playing as Delta Squad leader RC-1138, better known as 'Boss' and their squad of Clone Commandos—comprising of yourself, Fixer, Scorch and Sev—through a range of missions set during The Clone Wars period of the Star Wars universe.

You can check out a trailer for the new release below. Star Wars: Republic Commando launches on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 from April 6.