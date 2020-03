GSC Game World has revealed the first screenshot of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, the continuation of the “legendary legacy” founded by the original survival horror shooter game.

Looks very S.T.A.L.K.E.R.ish to me. The developer committed to “more to come in 2020,” and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in development to launch in 2021.