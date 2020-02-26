Square Enix said that it isn’t going to develop next-generation exclusive games for a little while, according to its financial results briefing earlier this month (via Gematsu).

“The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles. It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles,” it explained. The Xbox Series X is aiming to possess the largest library of any Xbox console, and will use Smart Delivery to offer the player the best version of the game for their hardware. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 will be able to run PlayStation 4 games, as it is “based in part on the PS4’s architecture.”

Fair enough. This move makes sense, because publishers often wait to see how the next generation performs before they start thinking about platform exclusives. Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X won’t be getting launch exclusives because it is “putting the player at the centre and not putting the device at the centre” of the experience. However, we know that Matterfall developer Housemarque is making a PlayStation 5 game deemed to be its “biggest and most ambitious title yet.”