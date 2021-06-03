Square Enix is bringing back the “Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase,” for E3 next weekend, and it will reveal a “new game” from Eidos-Montréal.

The developer made both Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, along with Marvel’s Avengers. The prospect of something new—whether it be an existing IP or not—is enticing.

As well as this new mystery game, Square has stated that the showcase will include a “deep dive” into Life is Strange: True Colors, as well as a look the upcoming Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.