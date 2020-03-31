Square Enix has revealed a new Nier game—Reincarnation—and it’s in development for smartphones (via Gematsu).

In the Nier anniversary talk show, producer Yosuke Saito and director Yoko Taro spoke about the project. “I want to show everyone the actual game as soon as possible,” affirmed Saito. “At first glance, it doesn’t look like a smartphone title. That’s how much heart we’re putting into making this game. Almost as if we want it to be multiplatform.” It appears that Reincarnation is ready to be shown off “soon,” and that the team isn’t too worried regarding its reception.

“We don’t have to make any money from it. If we can cause a stir, then I’d be fine with that. Since it’s Nier, that’s our perspective in bringing it to the world of smartphones. I think of it as a new challenge in that sense,” added Saito. “While this is often just used as a slogan, it really is quite new and puzzling. It’s a strangely startling type of game,” continued Taro. Also, Square Enix showed off a remaster of the original Nier game yesterday, as part of its anniversary celebrations for the franchise.

Nier Reincarnation is coming to iOS and Android devices. Watch the trailer below.



