Square Enix revealed that the original Nier will be remastered for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (via USGamer.net).

Before Automata, there were two Nier titles: Nier Gestalt and Nier: Replicant. Gestalt was only released for the Xbox 360, and Replicant only released in Japan for the PlayStation 3. And, the former featured an older protagonist protecting his young daughter, and the latter centred around a young boy seeking a cure for his sister’s disease. As a “version up” of Replicant, it’s possible that Toylogic and PlatinumGames change up the classic elements of the original game. We’ll have to wait and see what’s in store, and the developers have hinted that there may be a new ending in the remaster.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the reveal trailer below.



