Spider-Man: Miles Morales appears to have been updated on the PlayStation 5 with a brand new graphics mode, players have discovered today.

As shared by a user named FoxEngine on Twitter, the latest update 1.007.001 has added a new 'Performance RT' mode to the game, which when toggled enables an alternative version of the game's existing Performance mode, but prioritising ray-tracing features. The description says it does so by "adjusting scene resolution, reflection quality and pedestrian density."

There's currently no word whether this new option is also coming to the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man: Remastered or official patch notes from developers Insomniac just yet, but we're certainly all up for more options to make the PlayStation 5 launch title look even better, depending on your preferences.

The patch should be available to download now for Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5, and as for the game itself— you can check out our verdict on that right over here.