Reports are rife that Sony's yet-to-be-officially-announced new San Diego team are working on a "AAA Action/Adventure" title based on an existing PlayStation IP, if an employee's LinkedIn page is to be believed.

The profile in question belongs to one Michael Mumbauer, (spotted by forum users on ResetEra) who was formerly Studio Head of SIE Worldwide Studios until November of 2020. According to the profile, Mumbauer's "latest achievement is having built a brand new, all-star, AAA Action/Adventure development team for Playstation. Based in San Diego and utilizing proprietary engine technology, this team was assembled to expand upon existing franchises and craft all new stories for the next generation of gamers."

There's no word exactly which IP Mumbauer and his new team (not to be confused with MLB The Show developer Sony San Diego) are working on, although with Naughty Dog now firmly busy with The Last of Us series, speculation on the 'action/adventure' point seems to point towards a new Uncharted game in spite of the fact the aforementioned Naughty Dog refused to rule out making another chapter in the universe of Nathan Drake back in Feburary of last year.

Until official confirmation on either this or, indeed, the creation of the studio from Sony though, it seems for now we'll have to wait a little longer to find out. We'll certainly be keeping a close eye on this one.