The PlayStation 5 controller has been officially unveiled—it’s named the DualSense and sports a sleek tone-toned design, not unlike Atlas from Portal 2 (via PlayStation Blog).

There’s been a lot of talk about the console’s technical specs, and the controller’s adaptive triggers that will offer an entirely new level of immersion while playing video games. The Tempest audio engine is also designed around the structure of the human skull and ear to deliver realistic soundscapes indiscernible from your surroundings. Sony expressed that the challenge was to put all of these elements together without producing a controller that was the size of a small tank.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5,” said SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan in the announcement. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games—continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.” Cool. What is it, though?

Firstly, the DualSense has an elegant, two-toned colour scheme. The light bar is now situated behind the touchpad to flash colours at the player rather than at the telly. Though there isn’t a scale per se, the new controller seems to be a bit smaller and lighter than the DualShock, and the designers were set the “challenge of making the controller feel smaller than it really looks.” Moreover, “the angle of the hand triggers” have been altered, “some subtle updates to the grip” have been implemented, and a “built-in microphone array” has been added.

“A strong battery life for DualSense’s rechargeable battery” was prioritised, and there is no longer a “Share” button on the front of the controller. It is now titled the “Create” button. Expectedly, no specifics were offered regarding what makes that different to a “Share” button. FInally, the “Create” and the “Options” buttons have no text attached to them, which is an odd choice. How are you meant to tell someone who isn’t familiar with the controller which button to press? The one on the side with the three lines?

The announcement post didn’t mention any further features to be shown off on the DualSense, so those rumours of a biofeedback sensor might not come to fruition. However, Sony senior vice president Hideaki Nishino did assure us that more information on the DualSense will come as the PlayStation 5 approaches its launch.

The PlayStation 5 will hit the shelves in late 2020.

