The PlayStation 5 is using novel engineering to deliver immersive audio that actually works with the human science of the ear, and composers are ecstatic about the possibilities (via WccfTech).

Dale North is known for the Wizard of Legend, Sparklite, The Long Return, and Majula Frontier soundtracks. He took to Twitter to enthuse about the Tempest engine, which will create high-quality audio for all players, no matter their setup. Sony has produced what it’s calling Head-related Transfer Functions, or HRTFs, for approximately a hundred people to deliver five presets for players. This actually traces the shape of people’s heads and their ear positions to ensure immersive audio. Lead architect Mark Cerny is thrilled with the result, even stating that he’s found it difficult to tell whether a sound is made by the Tempest engine or if the sound comes from real life.

It’s intriguing, and North agrees. “PS5 is taking steps as huge as the graphics are,” claimed the composer. “Locations, items, places can have their own sound and music and as you move the sound does too, as does its reaction to nearby items/surfaces. Just as in real life, sound bounces down hallways, around corners, through walls, and under surfaces. Super powerful stuff.” He termed the technology “audio magic” and added that “all of this has the power to draw you further into a game’s world, further blurring the lines just as graphical advances have.”

North revealed that he is using this in his own compositions, and players will enjoy the experiences that the Tempest engine creates. “Sound and music will have points of origination that are continually tracked and adjusted, and even on TV speakers you’ll get some sense of that,” he explained.

Olivier JT, developer on the VR game Synthesis Universe, also expressed how excited he is for the PlayStation 5’s audio capabilities. “Only Sony has the guts & tech range to create a dedicated Audio hardware,” he said. “Targeting 100 tracked sources open so much creativity… Tempest 3D tech is where everyone should go, I have to say I am even more sad not to be a Ps4/5 dev.”

The PlayStation 5 becomes available in holiday 2020.

