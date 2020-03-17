Sony will publish information on the PlayStation 5’s system architecture tomorrow, at 9.00am PT, 12.00pm ET, and 5.00pm CET (via VG247).

In comparison to Microsoft, Sony has done one interview with Wired that showcased a few technical marvels, and dropped the console’s official logo. We don’t know whether the news about the system’s architecture will be livestreamed or bullet-pointed on the PlayStation Blog, so we should sit tight and see what Sony has in store.

However, in offering comprehensive detail about the next generation products, both companies are dissuading the rumours that the launch of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X will be pushed to 2021. Currently, the consoles will hit the shelves in holiday 2020.