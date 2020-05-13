Sony has stated for the second time that the pandemic has not altered the launch plans for the PlayStation 5 in the latter half this year (via Push Square).

The PlayStation 5 is packing some serious specs, like eight Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz, a 10.28 teraflop custom RDNA 2 GPU, and a custom 825GB SSD. Zoomy. Though the industry has felt the impacts of the coronavirus crisis in cancellations and delays around the world, Sony is firm that these events will not move the launch of PlayStation 5.

“Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season,” stated Sony. “At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios.”

Similarly, Microsoft is adamant that the launch of the Xbox Series X will not be affected by the global situation. At the moment, we’ve seen more of the next generation from the competitor than from Sony, with the most recent presentation showing off Xbox Series X games from third-party developers. On that front, chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said: “We consider things strategically but doing our best. As for pass or fail, I would wait for PS5 sales to make that judgement.”