Scorn, the first-person horror game that looks right at home on LV-426, will arrive for PC and Xbox Series X.

This was revealed in today’s Inside Xbox livestream, which focused on next-gen gameplay from partner studios. The detail and viscera of Scorn is difficult to forget, and the first trailer for Scorn actually appeared in 2016. You’d be forgiven for thinking this might have been a reveal for an Alien game, because developer Ebb Software cites H.R. Giger as one of the visual inspirations for Scorn.

The game is not going to be a white-knuckled scrape for survival against a very vengeful Xenomorph, however. “Scorn is a first-person horror adventure game designed around the idea of being thrown into the world. As players explore the dream-like world in a non-linear fashion, they will soon learn that every location has its own story, puzzles, and characters – even the unsettling environment is a character itself,” said Danika Harrod, communications and community manager at Kowloon Nights, a fiscal contributor to Ebb Software.

Scorn is in development for PC and Xbox Series X. Watch the new trailer below.