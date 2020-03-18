The PlayStation 5 is on target to meet its launch window of late 2020, claims a PlayStation PR agency (via IGN).

BAAS, which works for Sony for the PlayStation in the Benelux region, was queried about the recent rumours that allege the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X will launch in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The global situation has had a serious impact on the economy, not to mention the overhaul of everyday life like school closures, travel restrictions, and quarantines. BAAS said that the console is “not yet delayed” by the pandemic, which is good news.

However, the “yet” in the statement is curious, and it’s not known if LetsGoDigital iterated what BAAS told it in the interview directly, or if it has been paraphrased by the outlet. In any event, a “deep dive” into the PlayStation 5’s architecture is set for 9.00am PT, or 12.00pm ET, or 4.00pm GMT, today. Microsoft revealed the full specifications for the Xbox Series X earlier this week, so the timing is a little funny. But, this might be a closest look at the console since the first official reveal in late 2019.



